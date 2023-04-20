Japan's former top currency diplomat at its Ministry of Finance Rintaro Tamaki. Spoke with Reuters:

  • "I'm not saying Governor Ueda should immediately move at his first policy review next week,"
  • "I hope he would demonstrate a stance towards changing the status quo. If he sits tight throughout a year, he would lose the momentum,"
  • "We should be aware of the risk of the BOJ shelving a step towards monetary normalisation," Tamaki added. As a result, Japan would be left with distortions in bond, stock and real estate markets.
  • "To change YCC, you need some element of a little surprise"

Rintaro Tamaki was the Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs at the Ministry of Finance circa 2009 to 2011

  • this role involves managing Japan's foreign exchange policy and intervening in the currency markets when necessary (amongst other responsibilities)
rintaro tamaki Japan mof 20 April 2023