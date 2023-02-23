Japan inflation data for January 2023:

Headline CPI 4.3% y/y,

  • expected 4.5%, prior was 4.0%

CPI excluding Fresh Food 4.2% y/y, highest since September 1981

  • expected 4.2%, prior was 4.0%

CPI excluding Food, Energy 3.2% y/y,

  • expected 3.2%, prior was 3.0% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

Inflation in Japan is way above the BOJ target. The 'but' is the BoJ expects this to be transitory (heard that before?), saying its due to cost-push pressures. The Bank argues that unless wages rise there will not be sustainable stable inflation around the target. The Bank expects the CPI to begin falling Back from around September or October this year.

Perhaps incoming Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will have something fresh to add when he speaks from 9.30am Tokyo time (0030 GMT and 7.30pm US Eastern time):

Background to this is Tokyo area inflation for the same month released 3 weeks ago:

