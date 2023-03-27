The data is here from earlier:

Comments from Masato Higashi, head of the BOJ's price statistics division, at a briefing following the release:

"For services, the pass-through of rising costs isn't as smooth as those for wholesale goods,"

"But when you look closely, the pass-through (of higher labour costs) is gradually broadening,"

The Bank of Japan wants higher wage costs to support inflation at its 2% target. They should take a little encouragement from this data. Don't go expecting any imminent change to super-easy monetary policy imminently though.