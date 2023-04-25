Via Japan's Cabinet Office, its government monthly economic report. Highlights:
- raised its official assessment of imports for first time in nine months
- said Japan's imports are generally staying flat, modifying a previous expression that they were weak
- yen's double-digit depreciation from a year earlier bumped up the value of imported goods
- the report maintained the overview of the economy that it was on a moderate recovery
- recognised rising bankruptcies (previously said they were staying at low levels)
- maintained a warning against global financial volatility it added last month in response to Western bank collapses