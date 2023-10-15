JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon noted on the firm's Q3 earnings release
- the war in Ukraine compounded by last week’s attacks on Israel may have far-reaching impacts on energy and food markets, global trade, and geopolitical relationships.
- This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.
- While we hope for the best, we prepare the Firm for a broad range of outcomes
On economic and monetary/fiscal policy issues:
- Currently, U.S. consumers and businesses generally remain healthy, although, consumers are spending down their excess cash buffers.
- However, persistently tight labor markets as well as extremely high government debt levels with the largest peacetime fiscal deficits ever are increasing the risks that inflation remains elevated and that interest rates rise further from here.
- Additionally, we still do not know the longer-term consequences of quantitative tightening, which reduces liquidity in the system at a time when market-making capabilities are increasingly limited by regulations.