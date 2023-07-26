JP Morgan on the US deficit and how its supporting the economy. Main points from their note:

The FY23 deficit is tracking about US$1.5 trillion, but only thanks to the odd accounting of student debt forgiveness

Excluding student debt, the deficit would be closer to $1.8tn, and almost $1tn larger than in FY22

This widening should partly reverse as we move into FY24, when we project a deficit around $1.6tn

This year's "stealth stimulus" may help explain the economy's resilience to rapid interest rate hikes

Has the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) done enough now?