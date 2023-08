USDMXN monthly

The move to re-shore production to North America has been a tailwind for Mexico and for the Mexican peso.

The central bank boosted its forecast for growth this yer and slightly raised inflation as well:

Sees 2023 GDP at 3.0% vs 2.3% prior

Sees 2024 GDP at 2.1% vs 1.6% prior

Sees core inflation for Q4 at 5.1% vs 5.0% prior

If Mexico could ever get crime under control, it would be boom. I've been a long term MXN bull.