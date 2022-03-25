The comments are coming out of Japan as was expected, this from earlier today:

Friday's drinking game will involve listening for 'FX stability' comments coming out Japan

So far:

More now from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:

  • impact of weak yen could be uneven depending on sector, size of firms and economic entity
  • weak yen pushes up value of Japan firms' profits earned overseas, help boost capex and wages
  • current cost-push inflation that is not accompanied by wage hike has a negative impact on Japan's economy, won't lead to stable achievement of BOJ's price goal
  • BOJ will maintain its powerful monetary easing to support corporate profits, create positive economic cycle
  • due to structural change in Japan's economy, benefits of weak yen now come mostly from expansion in corporate profits rather than increase in export volume
  • Japan has nothing to benefit from worsening terms of trade blamed on rising energy prices, so watching impact carefully

USD/JPY has dropped from its highs earlier in the session:

