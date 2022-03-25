The comments are coming out of Japan as was expected, this from earlier today:

So far:

More now from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:

impact of weak yen could be uneven depending on sector, size of firms and economic entity

weak yen pushes up value of Japan firms' profits earned overseas, help boost capex and wages

current cost-push inflation that is not accompanied by wage hike has a negative impact on Japan's economy, won't lead to stable achievement of BOJ's price goal

BOJ will maintain its powerful monetary easing to support corporate profits, create positive economic cycle

due to structural change in Japan's economy, benefits of weak yen now come mostly from expansion in corporate profits rather than increase in export volume

Japan has nothing to benefit from worsening terms of trade blamed on rising energy prices, so watching impact carefully

USD/JPY has dropped from its highs earlier in the session: