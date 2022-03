Please have your shots ready for comments out of Japan, government officials or the Bank of Japan that say ahything such as:

"We are not going to comment on FX/yen levels"

"FX/yen stability is important"

Japanese authorities trot out these old chestnuts whenever the yen weakens rapidly. A wee bit of jawboning to slow the decline. Gulp a shot each time you hear one of 'em!

USD/JPY update:

Locked and loaded: