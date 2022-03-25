Earlier from Kuroda:
BOJ Gov Kuroda says watching FX moves carefully, stability is desirable
Suzuki joined in:
Japan finance minister Suzuki says FX stability is important
More from Governor Kuroda:
- Japan's recent current account deficit reflects seasonal factors, sharp rise in cost of imports for raw material
- Japan's income surplus has kept current account balance in black, don't think this trend will change in long run
- if Japan loses market trust in its finances, interest rates could spike and erode positive effect of BOJ’s monetary policy
- BOJ is buying necessary, sufficient amount of JGBs to keep 10-year yield around 0%, achieve its 2% inflation target
- weak yen is positive for Japan's economy as a while
- impact of FX moves on Japan's economy could change as its economic, trade structure changes
- weak yen hurts households' real income and firms heavily reliant on imports
The jawboning was predictable: