Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

don't see yen moves as having a big impact on trend inflation so far but there is risk impact could become significant in the future

BOJ won't necessarily wait until inflation achieves our forecasts in 1.5 to 2 years to raise interest rates

If trend inflation moves as we project, we will adjust degree of monetary support accordingly

Inflationary pressure driven by positive wage-price cycle is strengthening

Suzuki and Ueda have both been taking today:

USD/JPY to a new session high above 155: