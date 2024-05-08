Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:
- don't see yen moves as having a big impact on trend inflation so far but there is risk impact could become significant in the future
- BOJ won't necessarily wait until inflation achieves our forecasts in 1.5 to 2 years to raise interest rates
- If trend inflation moves as we project, we will adjust degree of monetary support accordingly
- Inflationary pressure driven by positive wage-price cycle is strengthening
Suzuki and Ueda have both been taking today:
- Yen falls deeper in the hole. FinMin Suzuki keeps on digging: "No comment on intervention"
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says monetary policy does not seek to control forex rates
- Japan finance minister Suzuki says he is watching FX movement with a sense of urgency
USD/JPY to a new session high above 155: