France's central bank has cut its Q3 French GDP forecast to 0.25% (from 0.3% previously)

"In an economic environment marked by the energy crisis and difficulties in supply and recruitment, activity continues to be resilient overall, but industry is more affected than other sectors", the Bank of France said.

Companies facing the most difficulties are those with the highest energy needs, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Culture radio on Monday.

