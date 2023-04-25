Headlines on this are here:

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand have popped up more, can be found at this link to the Bank's statement:

LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage lending. This is done with the aim of reducing the impact and severity of housing market corrections by increasing the resilience of the banking system and households.

Current LVR settings were put in place November 2021 when risks were elevated. The restrictions built resilience in the financial system, which has been evident in the past year as house prices have fallen without widespread impacts to financial stability.

New Zealand property prices to be bid up in 3, 2, 1 ...