Federal Reserve Chair Powell spoke on Tuesday, run down here ICYMI:

Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Powell sends markets on a ride

Morgan Stanley is falling over itself to jack up its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) forecasts. After the blockbuster NFP number:

On Friday, we added an additional 25bp rate hike at the March FOMC meeting

And now, after Powell's comments:

on the back of Powell's appearance we are adding a 25bp to the May FOMC meeting

MS on the terminal rate:

bringing our expectation for the peak rate to 5.00% to 5.25%

---

Bring on the hawks: