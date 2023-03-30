Just in from National Australia Bank:
NAB are one of Australia's 'big 4' banks. Here's what the others expect from the Reserve Bank of Australia:
Westpac:
- expect a pause at next week's meeting, April 4
- expect a 25bp rate hike at the May meeting (May 2)
- expect a peak cash rate of 3.85% like NAB do
- expect that the RBA will start cutting its cash rate in Q1 2021
Commonwealth Bank of Australia:
- expect a +25bp rate hike at the April 4 meeting and that's the final of the cycle
- and thus expect the cash rate to peak at 3.85%
- expects 50bp of rate cuts in late 2023, then another 50bp of cuts in H1 of 2024
ANZ:
- expect a +25bp rate hike at the April 4 meeting
- expect a 25bp rate hike at the May meeting (May 2)
- expect the peak rate to be 4.1%
- expect the RBA to start easing with 25bp cut in November 2024
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe