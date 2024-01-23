Comments via Reuters from Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, on the BOJ meeting:
- "I don't think it is live,"
- "I think the earthquake in Japan... really shifted market expectations toward the BOJ not normalising policy any time soon.
- "So I don't think today is going to bring any surprises in terms of the interest rate and (yield curve control) policy."
- "Markets will closely watch whether the BOJ will revise up the 2025 CPI forecast towards the 2% target or keep it steady at 1.7%,"
- "What that number prints will signal a lot about whether or not the BOJ sees the lift in inflation being sustainable."
