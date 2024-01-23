Comments via Reuters from Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, on the BOJ meeting:

  • "I don't think it is live,"
  • "I think the earthquake in Japan... really shifted market expectations toward the BOJ not normalising policy any time soon.
  • "So I don't think today is going to bring any surprises in terms of the interest rate and (yield curve control) policy."
  • "Markets will closely watch whether the BOJ will revise up the 2025 CPI forecast towards the 2% target or keep it steady at 1.7%,"
  • "What that number prints will signal a lot about whether or not the BOJ sees the lift in inflation being sustainable."

I posted earlier on the Outlook report:

Other previews:

--

USD/JPY update:

usdyen boj policy meeting 23 January 2024 2