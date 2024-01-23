Comments via Reuters from Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, on the BOJ meeting:

"I don't think it is live,"

"I think the earthquake in Japan... really shifted market expectations toward the BOJ not normalising policy any time soon.

"So I don't think today is going to bring any surprises in terms of the interest rate and (yield curve control) policy."

"Markets will closely watch whether the BOJ will revise up the 2025 CPI forecast towards the 2% target or keep it steady at 1.7%,"

"What that number prints will signal a lot about whether or not the BOJ sees the lift in inflation being sustainable."

