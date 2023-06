Ex- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida comments overnight, speaking on Bloomberg television.

Said that with economic data coming in stronger as the Fed prepares to meet next week

"We could get an additional hike or two in this cycle,"

"It's a closer call than I would have thought several months ago."

Further out:

"I think the bar for rate cuts the rest of this calendar year is very high,"

"I do think if there are cuts, it's really a 2024 story."