The Reserve Bank of New Zealand inflation expectations survey can be an NZD mover.

  • Date due at 0300 GMT

2-year ahead inflation expectations hit an over 30-year high at the previous release. As did 1-year out. Graph below is via the Bank.

rbnz inflation expectations 08 August 2022

Via Westpac:

inflation expectations for Q3 is not expected to rise materially but it will likely remain at an elevated level

As I posted earlier:

  • Above expectations will feed into the NZD as a bullish factor at the margin (and vice versa). The RBNZ is in a rate hike cycle due to higher than target CPI. The next RBNZ rate hike is due August 17 (NZ time).

Levels of (short-term) note for NZD/USD I have an eye on are:

  • just above 0.6210 (Friday's low)
  • circa 0.6250 then just above 0.6280

A quick glance at a short-term chart will show these are interesting areas. There is a bit of a 'gap' (my perception of gaps is not quite text book) 0.6250 -0.6285 that I reckon will be attractive.