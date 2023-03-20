People's Bank of China one- and five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting.

  • 3.65% for the one year
  • 4.30% for the five year

After the rate on the latest MLF was left unchanged last week expectations are these would remain the same also. Both are unchanged, as expected.

---

The 1-Year Loan Prime Rate

  • most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR

The 5-Year Loan Prime Rate

  • most home mortgage rates are based on the five-year

---

Background here:

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang spoke over the weekend.

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang

-

eur