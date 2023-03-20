People's Bank of China one- and five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting.

3.65% for the one year

4.30% for the five year

After the rate on the latest MLF was left unchanged last week expectations are these would remain the same also. Both are unchanged, as expected.

---

The 1-Year Loan Prime Rate

most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR

The 5-Year Loan Prime Rate

most home mortgage rates are based on the five-year

---

Background here:

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang

-

eur EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term