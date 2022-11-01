People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 7.3050

The mid rate at 7.2081 is the weakest setting for onshore yuan since late January in 2008

PBoC injects 15bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

230bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 215bn yuan drain on the day

