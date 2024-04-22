The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

PBOC injects 2bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%

  • 2bn yuan of RRs mature today
  • thus net neutral on the day in OMOs
