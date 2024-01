It will be a hefty reduction this time around, as the Chinese central bank announces a 50 bps cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR). The weighted rate before the cut was 7.40%. In effect, this will release ¥1 trillion in the economy.

For some context, China went with two RRR cuts in 2023 i.e. one in March and one in September. They were both for 25 bps each.