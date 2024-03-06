Powell kicks it all off at 10am US Eastern time (1500 GMT):

And then plenty more.

1700 GMT / 1200 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before the 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference

1900 GMT / 1400 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

2015 GMT / 1515 US Eastern time Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in Q&A session hosted before the Wall Street Journal CFO Network Summit

Apart from Powell, Kashkari looks to have the best opportunity to make comments pertinent to traders.

The Federal Reserve Beige Book will be pored over also.

released eight times a year

provides anecdotal information and economic analysis of current economic conditions in each of the twelve Federal Reserve Districts

The Beige Book is typically published about two weeks before each meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).