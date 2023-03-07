Goods inflation has been coming down for some time

Housing services will come down in 6-12 months

This big services sector, including financial services, medical services, travel and leisure , that's thee source of the inflation we have no, which doesn't have much to do with the supply chain

Wages have been moderating without softening in the labor market

We have many unusual factors affecting inflation and I don't think anyone knows how this is going to play out

The economy is past most estimates of full employment

The three that Powell specified are an important part to watch but also keep an eye on things that seem to have picked up in the new year like used autos and housing. Now that could quickly reverse with rates up again but we will have to see.