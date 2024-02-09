Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is giving testimony before the Australian Parliament's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.
From the Q&A:
- Inflation doesn’t need to be in 2-3% band for us to think about rate cuts
- If consumption slows more quickly than expected will be opportunity to cut rates
- We considered range of policy scenarios at February meeting
