Reserve Bank of Australia December meeting minutes
Headlines via Reuters:
Board considered hiking by 25bp, 50bp or pausing at the December meeting
Board saw arguments
for each option but the 25bp hike had the strongest case
A range of options for
the cash rate will be considered in coming meetings
Further rise in
rates likely to be needed to balance demand and supply in the economy
Board noted no other
central bank had yet paused its tightening
Important to act
consistently on policy, no clear impetus from data to change from
25bp moves
Ready to return to
larger hikes if needed, or to leave rates unchanged for a period
Not on pre-set
policy path, pace and peak for rates depends on incoming data
Cash rate had
already risen significantly, though not yet at a high level
historically
Noted mortgage
payments to match the record high in 2023, real incomes and house prices
falling
The labour market is still
very tight, inflation mindset changing as firms more ready to pass on
costs
Data on private
sector wages suggested "balance of risks had shifted to the
upside"
Liaison with firms
suggested wages growth had continued to pick up in Q4
Slowdown in October
monthly CPI was welcome, but should be treated with caution
Some signs of easing
supply pressures, a sustained decline in inflation expected over 2023
And, some verbatim:
Members emphasised that the Board’s priority is to re-establish low inflation and return inflation to the 2 to 3 per cent target range over time.
High inflation damages the economy and makes life more difficult for people.
The Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome.
The Board did not rule out returning to larger increases if the situation warranted. Conversely, the Board is prepared to keep the cash rate unchanged for a period while it assesses the state of the economy and the inflation outlook
I guess if your view is that the RBA will not be hiking any further there are a few straws you can clutch at in the minutes. On balance though I am happy to stay with my view that there are further rate hikes to come. The RBA next meet on February 7 and I expect another +25bp rate hike then.