Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock appearing before the Australian parliament's Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Additional Estimates).
- global economy held up better than initially expected
- had been worried about hard landings and recessions
- in a good position to get inflation down in a reasonable amount of time
Not adding a whole lot to what she said earlier in the week:
- RBA Bullock: Recent inflation developments are encouraging, some way to go to meet target
- RBA Bullock: If consumption slows quicker than expected will be opportunity to cut rates
On her way to buy 2 litres of petrol (about half a gallon of gasoline for our US friends)