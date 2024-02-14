Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock appearing before the Australian parliament's Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Additional Estimates).

global economy held up better than initially expected

had been worried about hard landings and recessions

in a good position to get inflation down in a reasonable amount of time

Not adding a whole lot to what she said earlier in the week:

