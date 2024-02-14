Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock appearing before the Australian parliament's Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Additional Estimates).

  • global economy held up better than initially expected
  • had been worried about hard landings and recessions
  • in a good position to get inflation down in a reasonable amount of time

Not adding a whole lot to what she said earlier in the week:

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Bullock

On her way to buy 2 litres of petrol (about half a gallon of gasoline for our US friends)