Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes.

Headlines via Reuters:

  • Board agreed that further steps would need to be taken to normalise monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead
  • Inflation was expected to increase further, before declining back towards the top of the 2 to 3 per cent range in 2023
  • Committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to the target over time
  • The resilience of the economy was most evident in the labour market
  • Members agreed that there was a material risk that inflation would not return to the target if current policy settings were maintained
  • Board felt 25bps increases every meeting this year would be a rapid tightening
  • The main argument for an increase of 50 basis points was that the level of interest rates was still very low
  • Members noted that either 25 bp or 50 bp rate rise would leave the cash rate below 1%, which would still be highly stimulatory, and that further increases would be required.

Full text is here:

We have been hearing from Governor Lowe already during the session:

AUD/USD has traded higher for the session. The sharp wee dip (arrow) is where Governor Lowe said a 4% cash rate by year-end, being priced in by the market, was unlikely:

aud usd minutes rba 21 June 2022

 inflation 