Reserve Bank of Australia minutes, Headlines via Reuters

Board considered raising rates by 25bp or holding steady

Board agreed on case for holding rates steady was the stronger one

Board saw a "credible path" back to the inflation target with cash rates at current 4.1%

Board agreed it was possible some further tightening might be needed

Need for further hike would depend on data, evolving assessment of risks

Inflation heading in the right direction, though service inflation too high

Consumption had slowed significantly even as the full effect of past tightening yet to be felt

The labour market had been resilient, but early signs it might be at a turning point

Board saw "plausible scenarios" where inflation took longer than acceptable to return to target

Controlling persistent inflation would require more rate rises than otherwise

Staff inflation forecast had assumed one more hike, rates notably lower than in other countries

Rise in housing prices could mean financial conditions not as tight as assumed

While the RBA is keeping its options open these don't read as minutes indicating the Bank is keen on raising the cash rate again. The default position now appears to be holding the cash rates steady.

The rate hike cycle so far, August was on hold: