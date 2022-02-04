Before we go any further, AUD/USD is barely moving .... Anyway, on with the SoMP headlines.

"The Board is prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve."

says progress towards the bank's goals has been material, but significant uncertainties surround the inflation outlook

Australia has been affected by these global inflationary pressures, but to a lesser extent than some other advanced economies

upstream cost pressures in housing construction and durable goods are expected to push underlying inflation higher in the near term, but moderate over time

if realised, staff inflation forecasts imply that the bank's policy goals would be achieved sooner than previously envisaged.

