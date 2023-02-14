NZD/USD has quickly dipped.
the The news of impact got sandwiched:
- US President Biden is set to name Brainard as his top economic adviser
- RBNZ New Zealand inflation expectations 2yr 3.3% (prior 3.6%)
- Ueda nominated by the Japanese government as new Bank of Japan Governor (as expected)
The two year horizon is the important one for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, it views this as as a reasonable time frame over which its policy changes impact.
The lower number takes a little pressure off them. Not a lot, just a little. Buts it s enough top give a wee dip to the kiwi$:
next rbnz policy meeting is February 22