I like the idea of a central bank report card. Here's what the review of the RBNZ found in its evaluation of the 2017-2022.
- New Zealand has weathered the storm of the pandemic and war relatively well
- MonPol decisions were consistent with the data at the time
- Inflation and unemployment are low compared to the vast majority of OECD countries
- Current high inflation could have been lessened by hiking earlier
- Dramatic easing of monpol during pandemic was warranted
There's nothing groundbreaking here.