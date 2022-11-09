I like the idea of a central bank report card. Here's what the review of the RBNZ found in its evaluation of the 2017-2022.

New Zealand has weathered the storm of the pandemic and war relatively well

MonPol decisions were consistent with the data at the time

Inflation and unemployment are low compared to the vast majority of OECD countries

Current high inflation could have been lessened by hiking earlier

Dramatic easing of monpol during pandemic was warranted

There's nothing groundbreaking here.