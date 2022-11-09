I like the idea of a central bank report card. Here's what the review of the RBNZ found in its evaluation of the 2017-2022.

  • New Zealand has weathered the storm of the pandemic and war relatively well
  • MonPol decisions were consistent with the data at the time
  • Inflation and unemployment are low compared to the vast majority of OECD countries
  • Current high inflation could have been lessened by hiking earlier
  • Dramatic easing of monpol during pandemic was warranted

There's nothing groundbreaking here.