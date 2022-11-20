Coming up in NZ this week - the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet on Wednesday 23 November 2022 (NZ time).

Earlier posts on what to expect:

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) runs a 'shadow board' of analysts. The Shadow Board is independent of the RBNZ and does not represent what the RBNZ is going to do but rather what their view is the RBNZ should do. That is, the Shadows do not preview what they think will happen, but what they think should happen.

rbnz ocr 75 bp 21 November 2022

Check out that link above to the NZIER report for more detail.