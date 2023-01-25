RBNZ have published their inflation data.

  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Sector factor model. Says the Bank of its own model:
    We created the sectoral factor model. It estimates the common component of inflation in the CPI basket, the tradable basket, and the non-tradable basket, based upon separate factors for the tradable and non-tradable sectors. The data excludes GST.
rbnz sectoral factoral model cpi 25 January 2023

Earlier today we had the official CPI data from NZ:

Analyst response has been to dial back hawkishness from the RBNZ:

I do wonder if doing so is a little premature.