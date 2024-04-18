The latest Reserve Bank of Australia Bulletin has been posted.

It's a quarterly publication from the Bank with various articles on the economy, policy, and wider topics.

Link to the full thing is here (PDF).

There is a summary page here.

One of the articles is related to China:

China’s Monetary Policy Framework and Financial Market Transmission

  • While it has evolved significantly over the years, China’s monetary policy framework continues to differ in some important respects to those in most advanced economies.
rba bulletin April 2024 2