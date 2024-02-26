The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2pm New Zealand time on February 29.

  • Which is 0100 GMT and 2000 US Eastern time (on the 27th for the US)

Earlier previews:

Analysts at BNZ say the RBNZ To Aggressively Maintain Tight Conditions

  • No rate increases needed
  • Monetary conditions are tight and doing the work
  • RBNZ to strongly signal no relaxation anytime soon
  • Last week’s data confirms demand under duress
rbnz dates H1 2023