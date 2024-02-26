The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2pm New Zealand time on February 29.
- Which is 0100 GMT and 2000 US Eastern time (on the 27th for the US)
Earlier previews:
- ASB says RBNZ interest rate hike next week is a real possibility - sees a November cut
- RBNZ meet next week, their bark is likely to be worse than their bite - no hike expected
Analysts at BNZ say the RBNZ To Aggressively Maintain Tight Conditions
- No rate increases needed
- Monetary conditions are tight and doing the work
- RBNZ to strongly signal no relaxation anytime soon
- Last week’s data confirms demand under duress