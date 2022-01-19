Polling of analysts by Reuters.

Euro zone economy to grow 0.5% in q1, 1.1% in q2, 0.9% in q3 2022 (vs 0.7%, 1.0%, 0.8% in the December poll)

Euro zone inflation seen at 4.1% in q1, 3.7% in q2, 2.9% in q3, 1.9% in q4 2022 (vs 3.5%, 3.1%, 2.4%, 1.4% December poll)

Euro zone inflation seen at 3.0% in 2022, 1.7% in 2023, 1.8% in 2024 (vs 2.5%, 1.5%, 1.6% in December poll)

omicron variant to have milder impact on the euro zone economy than delta

Note on those bullets above that CPI is expected higher early this year and then to drop back under 2%, which leads most to expect not ECB rate move this year.

39 economists of those polled do see a 2023 rate hike though.

