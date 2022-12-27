From the Economic Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Says the researcher has found a recession predictor based on macroeconomic time series, particularly the jobless unemployment rate.

This predictor is almost as accurate as the slope of the yield curve but is more accurate at shorter horizons.

If you are just after a recession prediction, the paper's conclusion is that there is no US recession on the horizon:

The jobless rate does not currently signal an impending recession, nor do other macroeconomic time series analyzed using the same methodology.

In general, however, examining these series suggests that the business cycle is at a maturing stage when expansions typically come to an end.

Here is the link to the article if you are interested in more (holiday reading!).