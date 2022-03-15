Reuters carried the remarks from a senior official at the Bank of Japan.

once Japan sustainably, stably achieves BOJ's 2% target, BOJ no longer needs to maintain massive stimulus so long-term rates will come under upward pressure

BOJ will sustain massive monetary stimulus as it will likely take time to achieve its price target

Japan's economy still halfway in recovering form pandemic's impact

expected rise in Japan's inflation driven largely by energy costs, won't lead to sustainable, steady rise toward BOJ’s 2% target

BOJ will maintain powerful monetary easing as Japan's wage, prices likely to remain subdued

BOJ will scrutinise market impact of its policy



None of the above seem controversial. More of the same from the Bank of Japan.