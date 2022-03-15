Reuters carried the remarks from a senior official at the Bank of Japan.
- once Japan sustainably, stably achieves BOJ's 2% target, BOJ no longer needs to maintain massive stimulus so long-term rates will come under upward pressure
- BOJ will sustain massive monetary stimulus as it will likely take time to achieve its price target
- Japan's economy still halfway in recovering form pandemic's impact
- expected rise in Japan's inflation driven largely by energy costs, won't lead to sustainable, steady rise toward BOJ’s 2% target
- BOJ will maintain powerful monetary easing as Japan's wage, prices likely to remain subdued
- BOJ will scrutinise market impact of its policy
None of the above seem controversial. More of the same from the Bank of Japan.