The US CPI data is here ICYMI:

And the responses have begun to filter in:

This snippet via BMO:

slower than expected increases in consumer prices on both headline and core measures

another month of slowing inflation data adds to the case for a sooner arrival at a lower terminal rate

had we seen an upside surprise in the inflation data, the case could have been made for a 5.5% or higher terminal projection, but CPI bolsters the case for the increase in terminal forecasts to be more measured

---

https://images.forexlive.com/images/US%20CPI%20monthly_id_0a52ce96-dca9-4f67-ae6f-e844636da6ff_size775.jpg