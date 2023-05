South Korea's statistics office with the data for April 2023:

CPI + 0.2% m/m (expected +0.25%, February was 0.2%)

CPI +3.7% y/y (expected 3.75%, prior 4.2%), this is the third consecutive decline on a y/y basis

Core CPI +4.0% (prior +4.0%)

While inflation is still above target the slowing is further support for the contention that the Bank of Korea rate hike cycle is over.

BoK base rate moves: