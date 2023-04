Data from South Korea for the first quarter of this year.

GDP +0.3% q/q (vs. expected +0.2%, prior -0.4%)

+0.8% y/y (expected +0.9%, prior +1.3%)

Q1 private consumption s/adj +0.5% q/q

Construction investment s/adj +0.2% q/q

Facility investment s/adj -4.0% q/q

Exports s/adj +3.8% q/q

Imports s/adj +3.5% q/q

Data comes from Bank of Korea (SK's central bank) estimates via Reuters info.

Better news from the country often seen as a bellwether for the global economy.