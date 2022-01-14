Bank of Korea policy decision - meeting the consensus expectation for a hike.

  • monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea first rate-setting meeting of this year
  • benchmark seven-day repo rate raised to 1.25%
  • the previous board meeting in November also saw a 25bp hike
  • 1.25% is now back at the pre-pandemic level (ie before March 2020)

South Korean economic background to today's decision is:

  • strong exports
  • growing inflation, driven up by global supply disruptions and a rebound in consumption
  • CPI +3.7% y/y in December (marking 3 straight months of inflation rising more than 3%
  • 2021 consumer inflation rose 2.5%, fastest in 10 years
  • The BOK's medium range targets 2%