The scenario for stagflation is pretty clear.

central banks aggressively tighten to combat inflation ... the Federal Reserve, for example, is embarking on what will be its most rapid tightening since at least 1994

global recession risk rising

War in Ukraine is ongoing and there is no end in sight to the quagmire

accompanied by the energy price shock in Europe

lockdowns in China are persisting (check out the collapse in the services PMI out yesterday ... second lowest reading ever) ... its 2020 all over again in China

The Bank of England nailed it, inadvertently or not, I dunno. But I suspect the MPC at the BoE are not dummies and there is no inadvertence about it:

In brief from the BoE (check those links for more):

raised its cash rate by 25bps, to 1%

3 ouf of 9 MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) members voted for a 50bp hike

Governor Bailey warned he expects “a very sharp slowdown” for the economy ... & a recession is a serious risk

