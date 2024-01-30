At 0530 US Eastern time, 0930 GMT:

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan will speak at Club der Zuercher Wirtschaftsjournalisten (Business Journalists club)

Jordan has been hitting the speakers circuit hard.

"The Swiss franc became stronger, especially in the last week of last year,”

“This already had some impact — the inflation outlook was slower”

“The nominal appreciation of the franc has lowered inflation”

“The real appreciation was much lower, but the franc has also appreciated in real terms in 2023. And that hurts, companies feel that”