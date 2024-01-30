At 0530 US Eastern time, 0930 GMT:
- Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan will speak at Club der Zuercher Wirtschaftsjournalisten (Business Journalists club)
Jordan has been hitting the speakers circuit hard.
- "The Swiss franc became stronger, especially in the last week of last year,”
- “This already had some impact — the inflation outlook was slower”
- “The nominal appreciation of the franc has lowered inflation”
- “The real appreciation was much lower, but the franc has also appreciated in real terms in 2023. And that hurts, companies feel that”