I posted earlier on the likelihood of 145 being the trigger for Bank of Japan USD/JPY intervention:

In September last year I posted a heads up on the language to watch out for:

What you want to be listening out for is more specific, and it'll go very much like this, key phrases to be aware of:

we do not want to see one-sided moves in FX

we do not want to see excessive moves in FX

FX movement is not reflecting fundamentals

we will not tolerate speculative movement

The Ministry of Finance will combat excessive moves

And followed up with:

there are four stages of language before an actual intervention occurs.

Stage 1: Excessive and disorderly movement in exchange rates is undesirable.

Stage 2: We will closely monitor movements in exchange rates.

Stage 3: We will take determined actions if necessary.

Stage 4. We have just carried out an intervention (on the implementation)

Add in a little more now, this summary via HSBC:

“We will look out for words like

‘sense of urgency’,

‘excessive’,

‘one-sided’,

‘ready to act’,

coming from more speakers including Kanda or even Prime Minister [Fumio] Kishida.”