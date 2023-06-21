Australian Treasurer Chalmers' statement on the central bank .

Current Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe's term expires in September. He has made some bad missteps during his tenure, including the foolish promise (

) to the Australian people back in 2020 that the Bank wouldn't be raising rates until 2024 at the earliest, before raising them first in May of 2022 and hiking month after month since.

The government conducted a review of the Bank this year and will usher in changes. Its thought Lowe has a decent chance of remaining in the big chair while the changes are implemented, as somewhat of a steadying influence. We'll soon find out.

