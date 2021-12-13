The link to the main points from the survey result is here:

An official from the Bank of Japan has expressed a degree of wariness, though. Saying that most firms that replied in the December (i.e. Q4) survey are likely to have not taken into account the impact of the new Omicron variant.

Of course, the jury is still out what might be the impact of the variant wave, but the BOJ noting it anyway.

On inflation, the official remarked that the expectation of Japanese firms for 1.1% CPI a year ahead is the highest since September of 2015