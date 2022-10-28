Via Reuters poll of 32 analysts ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia November 1 meeting.

  • 28 of 32 said the RBA would hike its cash rate by 25 bps to 2.85%
  • the remaining four forecast a 50 bp rise

NAB comments on the higher than expected CPI rate reported earlier this week:

  • "In these circumstances, the RBA will need to move monetary policy into more clearly restrictive territory to ensure inflation returns to target,"
  • added that while the strength of inflation meant the board would likely debate the possibility of a 50 bp hike, "we see a 25 bp hike as being slightly more probable given recent communications".

ANZ, CBA and NAB expect a 25 bp hike on Tuesday, while Westpac predicted a 50 bp rise.

More from the poll report:

  • 30 of 32, predicted another 25 bp hike at the RBA's December meeting
  • 16 of 31 now expect rates to reach 3.60% or higher by end-June 2023, a quarter point higher than predicted in an October poll

The RBA hiking cycle so far:

rba cash rate cycle 2022 24 October 2022