Reuters poll on Bank of England expectations. 63 economists surveyed:

31 see June cut

30 see Q3

2 say November

The report from adds a summary of where we are at:

Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden have recently said UK inflation was falling in line with the central bank's predictions and the risk of it getting stuck too high had receded.

"It is between June and August, we are leaning slightly towards August on the basis that one of the key things the Bank is looking at is services inflation," said James Smith, economist at ING Financial Markets. "If services inflation is a little bit stickier, I think that tilts the balance a little bit further towards August over June, but it's a pretty close call to be honest."

On Wednesday a couple of BoE officials seems to pour cold water on the June cut idea, sending GBP higher: